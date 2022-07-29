BHK Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $77.39 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

