BHK Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 302 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,190,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,834,000 after buying an additional 130,190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,326,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 814,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,624,000 after purchasing an additional 468,184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $193.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

