Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $71.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $106.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Best Buy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.13.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $77.99 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.14.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Best Buy by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 87,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

