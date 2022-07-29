BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($4.66) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for BeiGene in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.66) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($4.45). The consensus estimate for BeiGene’s current full-year earnings is ($15.76) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($4.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($4.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($17.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($15.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.52) by $0.28. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.33.

BeiGene stock opened at $174.87 on Friday. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BeiGene by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,930,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

In other news, insider Lai Wang sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.32, for a total value of $81,212.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $484,185.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.32, for a total transaction of $81,212.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,465 shares of company stock worth $2,229,388 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

