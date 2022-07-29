Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $5.74 Million Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,000. United Parcel Service makes up 1.9% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $17,147,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.28. The company had a trading volume of 23,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,161. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.