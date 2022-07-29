Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,660,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,041 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 4.9 %

Comcast stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,400,416. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $169.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.04.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

