Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Takes $8.05 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,502,465,000 after purchasing an additional 616,798 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,105,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $750,781,000 after purchasing an additional 450,404 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,603,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,666,000 after acquiring an additional 187,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.30.

Newmont Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $45.72. 323,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,833,283. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average of $67.59.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

