Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 9,308 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,666 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 9,308 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 788,897 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,713,000 after acquiring an additional 58,907 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth $2,307,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. B. Riley cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.25.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,455. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

