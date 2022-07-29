Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Invests $23.68 Million in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 713,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,680,000. Mplx makes up 2.5% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

MPLX stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,120. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.57. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

