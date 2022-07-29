Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Invests $12.42 Million in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 132,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,000. Ameren makes up approximately 1.3% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned about 0.05% of Ameren as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth $47,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of Ameren stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.80. 6,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,267. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.23 and its 200 day moving average is $89.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $99.20.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

