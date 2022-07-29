Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $9.32 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 37,124 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,753,092,000 after purchasing an additional 554,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $938,856,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Schlumberger by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,052,000 after purchasing an additional 714,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.45. 242,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,403,531. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.15.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

