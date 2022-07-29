Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,480,000 after buying an additional 135,146 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 13,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.75. The stock had a trading volume of 170,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,470,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.