Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $35.01. 92,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,108,055. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered Bath & Body Works from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.82.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth $84,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after acquiring an additional 726,384 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 95.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,112,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,181,000 after buying an additional 544,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after buying an additional 538,353 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at about $18,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

