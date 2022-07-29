Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 200.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

