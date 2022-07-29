Band Protocol (BAND) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $63.85 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $58.90 million and $63.85 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.67 or 0.00007018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,843.38 or 0.99988991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00127862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00031776 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

About Band Protocol

BAND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com.

Band Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

