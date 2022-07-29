Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 13.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 8.2% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Baidu by 10.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Baidu by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Baidu by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,944,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Stock Performance

Baidu Company Profile

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $140.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.78. Baidu has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $182.60.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

