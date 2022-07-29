B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.51 and last traded at $24.62. Approximately 2,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 10,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be paid a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

