Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 25,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 212,530 shares.The stock last traded at $12.25 and had previously closed at $12.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Azure Power Global Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $605.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73.

Institutional Trading of Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 182.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the first quarter worth about $228,000.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

