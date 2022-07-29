Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 25,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 212,530 shares.The stock last traded at $12.25 and had previously closed at $12.18.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.
The company has a market capitalization of $605.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73.
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
