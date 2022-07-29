Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.52 million.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of Azenta stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,318. Azenta has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $124.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.07.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Azenta had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 301.05%. The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Azenta Company Profile

AZTA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.