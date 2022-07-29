Axis DeFi Hits 24 Hour Volume of $32,956.00 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 54% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0562 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $117,137.73 and approximately $32,956.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,881.73 or 1.00026102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00129934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00033403 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

