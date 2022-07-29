Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,915 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Avnet were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,296,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,911,000 after acquiring an additional 103,279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,486,000 after acquiring an additional 160,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,590,000 after acquiring an additional 71,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,342,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,364,000 after acquiring an additional 215,712 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,277,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,663,000 after acquiring an additional 435,711 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Avnet stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,319. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.