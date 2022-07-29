Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.65. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.