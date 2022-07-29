Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.17

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.17 and traded as low as $0.89. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 881,005 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Trading of Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 90,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 930,152 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atossa Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

