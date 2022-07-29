Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Atlassian comprises 0.5% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 34,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $12,239,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEAM opened at $204.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $483.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.52.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $371.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

