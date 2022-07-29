Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Sells 471 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3,560.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.948 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

