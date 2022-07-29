Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $247.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.50 and a 200 day moving average of $258.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

