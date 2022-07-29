Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Athenex had a negative net margin of 176.47% and a negative return on equity of 142.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Athenex Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ATNX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,647. Athenex has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 34.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 310,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Athenex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 22,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral paclitaxel and encequidar, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in cutaneous angiosarcoma, advanced gastric cancer, and advanced solid malignancies.

