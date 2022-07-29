ATB Capital Cuts North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$21.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOA. Raymond James lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.89.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NOA opened at C$14.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$401.58 million and a PE ratio of 9.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.22. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$13.55 and a 52-week high of C$22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$176.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,180.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$301,180.26. In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.77 per share, with a total value of C$301,180.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$301,180.26. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$235,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,141,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,627,154.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 696,200 shares of company stock worth $10,654,991.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Recommended Stories

