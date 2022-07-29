ATB Capital Cuts North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$21.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOA. Raymond James lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.89.
North American Construction Group Stock Down 6.9 %
Shares of NOA opened at C$14.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$401.58 million and a PE ratio of 9.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.22. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$13.55 and a 52-week high of C$22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92.
North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,180.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$301,180.26. In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.77 per share, with a total value of C$301,180.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$301,180.26. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$235,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,141,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,627,154.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 696,200 shares of company stock worth $10,654,991.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
Recommended Stories
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.