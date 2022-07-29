Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Receives “Maintains” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ASH. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a maintains rating on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Ashland Global Stock Performance

NYSE ASH opened at $100.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.48. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland Global had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Ashland Global announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 32.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

