Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.41. Ascent Solar Technologies shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 7,008 shares.

Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for aerospace, defense, emergency management, and consumer/OEM applications. It offers outdoor solar chargers. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce companies.

