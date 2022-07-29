Ascendiant Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $3.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.91. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 379.40% and a negative net margin of 261.11%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter worth $354,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 4.9% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 455,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 16.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

