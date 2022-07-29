Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $292.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.90. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.