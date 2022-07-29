Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,647 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,647 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISCG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000.

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $38.90 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.38.

