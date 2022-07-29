Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $213.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

