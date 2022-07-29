Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $92,441,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after buying an additional 361,507 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $140.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.34 and its 200 day moving average is $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

