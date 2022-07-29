Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000.

RZV stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.08 and a 12 month high of $105.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.92.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

