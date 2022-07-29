Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

