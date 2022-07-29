Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $33.74 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,033 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises 8.1% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $33,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,569 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 70,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 47,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RPV opened at $77.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.84. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $88.97.

