Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,078,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $105.61 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.64 and its 200-day moving average is $108.78.

