Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Global X FinTech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $479,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $53.07.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

