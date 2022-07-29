Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Ardelyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Ardelyx stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. The company has a market cap of $99.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.81. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.92.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 177.07% and a negative net margin of 3,843.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 43,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $28,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 289,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 43,920 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $28,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 289,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 73,312 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $47,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,330.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,185 shares of company stock worth $153,157 in the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ardelyx by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

