Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Given Buy Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.55.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.4 %

ADM opened at $79.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $27,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.