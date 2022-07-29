Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

