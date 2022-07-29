Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $915.65

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 915.65 ($11.03) and traded as low as GBX 822.50 ($9.91). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 825 ($9.94), with a volume of 18,034 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 882.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 914.79. The stock has a market cap of £135.06 million and a P/E ratio of 2,472.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 17 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

