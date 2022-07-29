Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $226.02 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

