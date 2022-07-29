Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,524,000 after purchasing an additional 141,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Watsco by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,803,000 after acquiring an additional 114,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Watsco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 580,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WSO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Watsco from $313.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.40.

Watsco Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $263.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.84%.

Insider Activity at Watsco

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

