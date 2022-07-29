Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,316 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1,375.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

