Anyswap Price Reaches $4.63 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Anyswap has a market cap of $86.26 million and approximately $647,417.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.63 or 0.00019408 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.86 or 0.00863309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015693 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

