Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.52. 221,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,743,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AR. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,012,352 shares of company stock worth $35,255,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after purchasing an additional 513,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,793,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,566 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,880,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

