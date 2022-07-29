Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE AM traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 129,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,165. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.65.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 303,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $3,129,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Antero Midstream news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 303,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $3,129,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 865,620 shares of company stock worth $8,963,071. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 9.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 13.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

